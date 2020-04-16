PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - A lot of people are looking for something new to do holed-up at home right now and one activity has a growing following on social media, uplifting strangers with little tokens of hope.
Dawn Bricking says the idea for the Facebook group "Phx Hidden Rocks" started when her husband was on a walk on vacation. He found a painted rock where the artist left a note to share it online. He was so touched by the unexpected trinket, they decided to start up something here in the Valley.
"We felt like it was a good idea for us to be able to spend some time together and help build a sense of community," Bricking said.
Their small group of maybe 50 friends and family three years ago started posting pictures of simple rock art designs to make you smile with a simple message on the backside, encouraging people to visit the website and join the fun.
"If we've been having a stressed-out day, it's easy for us to grab a bunch of rocks and sit there and paint. We'll paint while we watch TV or, you know, even just something just to kind of ease our minds," Bricking said.
It started growing as strangers started finding those hidden treasures. They'd go online to the Facebook page, share pictures of the rock they found and either re-hide it to surprise others or paint new rocks to add to the wild. And scrolling through the posts, you can see just how intricate and elaborate some of the designs are now.
"Even if it's just finding one park, when you're having a bad day, it's just so refreshing to be able to see how much good it can do for someone," Bricking said.
People have also shared some very personal and touching stories of how they found a "PHX Hidden Rock" in just the right place, at just the right time.
"One gentleman in particular who found the rock, after his son had passed away, and he said that it meant so much to him to find it and that it touched him and he felt like it was a sign for him and his son to be able to know that everything is going to be OK," Bricking said.
He posted pictures of his son and the sunset he saw from the parking garage where he found that rock.
And now with our new statewide stay-at-home orders, the unexpected, uplifting gifts and simple messages Bricking and her now more than 5,000 friends are hiding, mean more than ever before.
Bricking says their rocks have shown up out of state and across the country, as far away as Denmark, England and Australia and they can't wait until everyone is out and about again freely to seek and hide these precious treasures.