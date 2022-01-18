Here’s how you can order your free COVID-19 tests right now

(CNN) – Americans can start ordering free COVID-19 tests this week. You can go to the federal website covidtests.gov to place an order.
Dr. Shad Marvasti, an associate professor and director of Public Health and Prevention at the University of Arizona College of Medicine, encourages everyone to get the tests even if they haven't been exposed.
"I think this makes that easier for people and I recommend everyone go ahead and order there at home tests and have them available because it’s just a matter of time if you haven’t gotten sick yet at some point you will and you will need to test yourself and you’re family," says Dr. Marvasti.
Supplies will be limited to four tests per household and will ship within 7-12 days of ordering. Additionally, orders can be placed via the United States Postal Service website.
These orders will start shipping in late January. USPS will only send one set of 4 free at-home COVID-19 tests to valid residential addresses.
Dr. Marvasti says we have so much Covid spread right now that even if you get sick right now, act as if you have Covid even if you don’t get tested. And more important than testing is having access to protective mask like KN95 or N95 mask.
"I think if you order it today and feel sick, act as if you have Covid because it is in the community. And wear a high-quality mask and protect yourself and protect others," says Dr. Marvasti.
Also, people with private health insurance will be reimbursed for the full cost of buying tests bought from Saturday onward.
Contact your insurer to find out if they provide direct coverage at the time of purchase or if claims must be submitted. Be sure to keep your receipt just in case it’s needed.
You won’t need a doctor’s order or prescription to get the free tests. Insurers must pay for up to eight tests per covered person a month.
If you’re on Medicare, COVID-19 testing done in a lab when ordered by a medical professional comes at no charge.
Those enrolled in Medicare Advantage plans should check with insurers to see if at-home test costs will be covered.
Medicaid and the Children’s Health Insurance Program cover home tests with no cost-sharing, but enrollees should contact their state agencies for specific coverage details.
President Joe Biden recently announced he will purchase an additional 500 million at-home tests for distribution.