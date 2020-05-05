PHOENIX (3TV/CBS5) -- Arizona food banks are used to serving 450,000 families every month. However, those numbers have more than doubled virtually overnight.
The good news is, so far, food banks have been able to keep up with the need. The challenge now is helping folks who never before had a need, know where to go.
“We have plenty of food in our network and so we want to assure you we have the ability to serve you,” said Angie Rodgers with the Arizona Food Bank Network. “In this current crisis we are seeing nearly a million individuals come to food banks right now seeking assistance through the emergency assistance network.”
That's twice the number of people previously served, and most have never required this sort of support. said Rodgers.
And there are likely many more people out there who need help, wondering what the process is for finding and getting assistance. “If you are looking for a food bank in your community use www.azfoodbanks.org that will connect you, by inputting your zip code, to the food bank closest to you,” said Rodgers. Then it is just a matter of pulling up, showing proof of residency and you'll be handed that food box.
“We recognize circumstance are hard for everyone right now and during this time of crisis we have plenty of food and want everyone across the state and county to know we have food available if you need it,” said Rodgers.
In addition to the website that connects you to the nearest food bank, you can also text to find the location of the school nearest you serving grab & go lunches for kids 1-18 years old. Just text the word food or comida to 877-877.