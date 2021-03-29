SCOTTSDALE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - It's been less than a week since Gov. Doug Ducey lifted the mask mandate, allowing businesses to create their own mask policies.
Silver Mine Subs in Scottsdale posted a sign on their window asking customers to still wear a mask, or leave.
"Employees have been getting into arguments with people not wearing it, generally feeling unsafe and it's just been stressing us out and personally I didn't want to deal with it anymore," said Elvis Jimenez, the assistant manager. "Hey I know you lifted it but, guy's an idiot and it's too soon, it's just too soon. I just wanted to make my customers feel safe and make my employees feel safe."
Jimenez said he still wants customers to wear a mask for his employees' safety, who are still trying to schedule their vaccines. He says with Gov. Ducey lifting the mandate, it's now harder to get customers to wear a mask.
"It makes it way more harder and I think it was a huge mistake on his part and I think it really puts the community at risk and his constituents and it was just a really bad call," Jimenez said. "If you really respect your fellow countrymen, people in your community, you definitely should be wearing a mask, keeping each other safe. The little bit longer that we wear these, the sooner it will be over."
However, Rebels Arms, a gun store in Tempe, is doing the opposite. The owners there said they refuse service to anyone who comes in wearing a mask.
"If someone comes into our store and we can't see their face and they have a gun, they rob us, most of their face is covered up, who robbed us?" said co-owner Francisco Curiel.
Rebels Arms opened in November and posted a sign in their window in January stating "Gun Shop: Not a surgery room. Take your mask off."
"I think the masks are just trying to control people, to be honest. Why is it that some states do it, some states don't? All of a sudden now that they lifted up the mask thing, people are happier," Curiel said. "Honestly people seeing the sign, it makes their day. They said they feel comfortable, they don't feel like they're being controlled, and they're in an environment that they're happy in--kind of a nice thing to have when people come into our store."
Silver Mine Subs has since taken down their sign. Though the manager hopes Arizonans will still follow health and safety guidelines.