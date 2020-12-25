PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Sandy Armbrust was always the life of the party, especially around Christmas.
The 80-year old great grandmother, who loved water aerobics and playing cards, cherished every moment with friends and family. Now she's gone.
Tom Armbrust, whose mom passed away, says, "When your loved one is so sick they can't get up, they can't feed themselves, can't eat anymore, they're struggling to take every breath, it's hard to watch."
Sandy passed away this week from COVID-19. On Friday, her family talked about how hard it is not having Sandy with them on Christmas.
"It's hard to explain because you want to celebrate this wonderful holiday, but you're also in a lot of pain," said Sarah Armbrust. "It doesn't feel right celebrating without her here."
Yet despite all the sadness the family is feeling, they've still found the strength to send a message to others about the need to take precautions from COVID-19.
Sandy's son and daughter-in-law are both first responders who know first hand how deadly the coronavirus can be.
But they both admit they let their guard down around Thanksgiving, having an indoor family gathering with a few friends and neighbors.
Within days, everyone who was there tested positive for COVID-19, including Sandy.
"You see people not wearing masks and just being more complacent or saying it's not that bad and won't get them," said Tom Armbrust.
The Armbrusts are now urging everyone to scale back on family get-togethers and keep wearing masks and social distancing. They say the sacrifices made now will increase the odds other families won't have to suffer like they are this Christmas.
"It's worth it to spend one holiday apart so you can have future holidays altogether."
"I know she's in heaven," said Sandy's husband, Lloyd. "I know she's looking down on us."