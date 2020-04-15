PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) – With the cancellation of many blood drives because of the coronavirus, Arizona's blood supply is suffering. That's why Banner Health is teaming up with Vitalant to encourage people to donate.

Vitalant, which operates the region's blood bank, assures people that blood donations are safe. Staffers ensure that surfaces are thoroughly disinfected in between donors, and social distancing protocols are observed.

Even though the state remains under a stay-at-home order, Gov. Doug Ducey says giving blood is an essential activity. "We all play an important role in protecting public health," Ducey said. "If you are healthy, please consider donating blood."

There are three blood drives coming up in the West Valley. Donors need to make an appointment online to keep crowds from forming.

"Our blood collection sites are a 'first response' action to this outbreak versus a gathering that needs to be avoided," Dr. Ralph Vassallo, the chief medical and scientific officer at Vitalant, said in a news release. "If you're healthy, you're needed now more than ever. We cannot let it get to the point where there's no blood available for trauma patients, those undergoing cancer treatment and patients who need regular, ongoing blood transfusions just to survive."

US allows more gay men to donate blood due to shortage, but still with limits The U.S. government Thursday eased restrictions on blood donations from gay men and other key groups because of a drop in the nation's blood supply triggered by the coronavirus outbreak.

Thursday, April 16, 10 a.m.-2 p.m.

Banner Estrella Medical Center,9201 W. Thomas Road (Vitalant RV will be on the west side of the campus near the main entrance

Thursday, April 23, 7 a.m.-4 p.m.

Banner Boswell Medical Center, 10401 W. Thunderbird Blvd. (Vitalant RV will be near the south entrance)

Friday, April 24, 7 a.m.-4 p.m.

Banner Del E. Webb Medical Center, 14502 W. Meeker Blvd. (Vitalant will be near the south entrance)

For more information and to schedule a donation, visit vitalant.org or call 877-258-4825 (877-25-VITAL). Join the conversation about impacting the lives of others on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.