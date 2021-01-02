PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Arizona hospitals remain jam-packed with Covid-19 patients. December was the second deadliest month of the pandemic in Arizona.
Now, healthcare workers are concerned another post-holiday surge could soon send hospitals into Crisis Standards of Care. If that were to happen, health care workers would have to start rationing care.
"When you get crisis mode, sometimes the government steps in and says these people who are very unlikely to be alive in a month, maybe we can't afford to give them that critical care bed," said Dr. Frank Lovecchio, a Valley emergency room physician.
Healthcare workers on the frontlines describe a dire situation in our hospitals where resources are being stretched thin.
"I actually had a patient who coded, which means they died and was resuscitated in the ER. Someone that sick usually goes straight to the ICU," said Murtaza Akhter, a Valley emergency room physician.
If Crisis Standards of Care were implemented, healthcare workers would have to decide who has a better chance at surviving. If your prognosis isn't good, you might not get the critical care you need.
"I wouldn't want to make these decisions of who to ration care with and say, 'you are over 90, you have all these problems, medical illnesses and stuff like that. You are not likely to survive; we aren't going to give you an intensive care unit bed, like we should have or normally would a year ago'," said Lovecchio.
Health care leaders say they are doing everything they can to avoid our hospitals getting to that point. In the meantime, those on the Covid-19 frontlines are pleading with people to follow guidelines and help relieve hospitals.
"We need to be able to beat this disease and stamp it out. The best way of doing that is by distancing and wearing a mask, at least until the vaccine comes out. Because if anyone gets sick within the next few months, care will be very delayed, and that is not good for anyone," said Akhter.