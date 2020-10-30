PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Last time we spoke with Paulette Rangel she was living in a trailer in her driveway. The ICU nurse didn't want to bring the virus back home to her family. Rangel is living at home again but still on the frontlines at St. Joseph's hospital. Rangel said caring for extremely sick COVID-19 patients this summer changed her.

"I was a different person. I was more irritable, I was just not myself," said Rangel.

Rangel said she was diagnosed with anxiety and depression but is doing a lot better. She is now preparing for a second wave as COVID-19 cases surge in the state. Dr. Andrew Carroll, a family physician, said the latest numbers are concerning. On Friday, Arizona reported more than 1,500 new cases and 16 new deaths.

'Moving in the wrong direction:' Gov. Doug Ducey, Dr. Cara Christ address COVID-19 increase “Across the country, cases of COVID-19 are increasing, and Arizona is no different,” Gov. Doug Ducey said Thursday afternoon in his first coronavirus briefing in more than a month.

"We are going to see a lot more cases being diagnosed in the outpatient and emergency room side. That is going to be followed by a hospital census that is going to rise very quickly," said Carroll.

Carroll said hospitals will soon feel the impact of rising cases and Banner Health is now preparing for a surge in hospitalizations.

"They are calling me back in for surge shifts which is a huge concern. That means once again they are anticipating that their hospital beds are going to fill up very quickly here soon," said Carroll.

Rangel said now is the time to keep your guard up. She said it is concerning that some people have stopped taking the virus seriously.

"It breaks my heart that there are people out there that feel that way. I am glad that they don't see what I see," said Rangel. "You are lucky to not feel worried about all this."