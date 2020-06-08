PHOENIX (3TV/CBS5) -- The director of the Arizona Department of Health Services has sent out a letter urging hospitals in Arizona to fully activate their facility emergency plans.This comes as our state sees a recent rise in COVID-19 cases.

“Be judicious and reduce or suspend elective surgeries to ensure adequate bed capacity for both COVID and non-COVID admissions,” Dr. Cara Christ wrote in the letter.

[READ FULL LETTER HERE]

The letter also comes after state officials said they had miscounted the number of available hospital beds statewide. According to AZDHS, the wrong numbers stemmed from confusion of hospital staff counting surge beds. Surge beds are beds available, but not ready to be in use yet. The new method of counting doesn’t include surge beds.

A spokesman for the Arizona Department of Health Services said Christ has sent similar letters to hospitals over the past few months, including one on March of 25.

In the letter, which was sent over the weekend, Dr. Cara Christ says it's an effort to ensure hospitals have adequate healthcare capacity and to educate Arizonans on mitigating the spread COVID-19.

Christ says to the hospitals, "We appreciate your partnership in responding to the pandemic and the work your facilities have done to date to expand bed capacity, coordinate across hospital systems, develop shared protocols, and support the success of the Arizona Surge Line."

The letter urges Arizona hospitals to do, among other things, the following:

Fully activate their facility emergency plans as directed by Executive Order 2020-16, including preparing for crisis care

Be judicious and reduce or suspend elective surgeries to ensure adequate bed capacity for both COVID and non-COVID admissions

Have a A 14 day supply of PPE

Have adequate staffing and bed availability with no more than 80% total bed capacity occupied

Provide access to COVID-19 testing

Continue enhanced cleaning and screening precautions.

Maintain and implement plans to staff the surge beds

Discharge patients not critically in need of ongoing inpatient acute care

Institute plans to optimize staffing levels

Fully participate in the Arizona Surge Line as directed by Executive Order 2020-38

Accurately report key hospital capacity data through EMResource

Evaluate supplies and equipment and create facility guidance for optimization of scarce resources

Ensure efficient triage processes to relieve excess burden on your emergency room, by using things like triage tents and outpatient referral

Maintain communication with healthcare providers and public health within your regions

Banner Health gave Arizona's Family the following statement:

Our emergency plan has been activated since March 4 when we stood up our Emergency Operations Center (EOC). It has remained active since that time, and the EOC meets numerous times per week, and sometimes several times per day, to address Banner’s response to the pandemic. We will continue to provide the best possible care for everyone who comes through our doors, but would also like the community to exercise behaviors that are proven to prevent the spread of COVID-19. We cannot fight this pandemic alone, and we need the community to do its part:

Do not leave your home if you are ill except to receive medical care.

Wear a mask when you’re in public near others.

Stay six feet away from others.

Wash your hands frequently.

Wipe down surfaces that may be infected.

Avoid gatherings of 10 or more people.

Banner Health monitors real-time data each day and makes adjustments to care or services provided based on that data. We do not believe a pause of elective surgery is necessary as our PPE supply is adequate and elective surgery patients do not require ICU care which is where we are seeing the highest increase of COVID-19 patients. Community members should continue coming to hospitals for needed care, which includes medically necessary surgeries and procedures which can be done safely without impact from COVID-19. If at any time we have concerns about our ability to continue with these surgeries or procedures, we will make adjustments and notify the community.

Arizona’s former state health director, Will Humble, said the state could be at full hospital bed capacity by the end of the month unless something is done now to slow the spread of coronavirus. Humble called for more infection control measures at assisted nursing home facilities, cracking down on nightclubs that violate the governor’s executive order, and mandating that everyone wear a mask in public.