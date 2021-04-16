PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- State health officials will change their messaging on the COVID-19 vaccination in an effort to reach people who are not interested in getting the shot. Arizona Department of Health Services Director Cara Christ said Friday health officials will start leaning on trusted community leaders and local healthcare providers to help put people at ease.

"To get that message out there that it is safe, it is effective," said Dr. Christ. "Really work to get into the community."

Vaccine hesitancy is a real concern for public health leaders. Christ said tens of thousands of vaccine appointments at state sites are going unfilled.

Christ said the drop off could be attributed to several factors. One reason might be the recommendation this week from the FDA and CDC to pause use of the Johnson and Johnson vaccine while agencies investigate six reports of rare blood clots in patients who received the shot. Another reason, Christ said, could be because Arizonans can get the shot at more places like pharmacies.

The trend of vaccine appointments going unfilled is especially prevalent, Christ said, in Yuma and Tucson. As a result, she says sites there may shift operations to allow walk-ins.

"Just letting people come in and get the vaccine whenever they are available," said Christ.

More than 25% of eligible Arizonans are fully vaccinated, a far cry from the 65 to 70% public health experts say is needed to achieve herd immunity.

Arizona is set to receive more than $65 million in federal funding to expand vaccine programs to ensure greater equity and access to the COVID-19 protection. Christ said the funding will be used to overcome barriers like lack of transportation to bring the vaccine directly to communities who need it most. She said this will include more community pop-up events in areas where vaccination rates are low including neighborhoods with greater minority populations and lower household incomes.

Phoenix church holding vaccination event aimed at the vaccine-hesitant “We plan for the experience to result in more people from the underserved communities to feel more comfortable and safer about their future regarding this pandemic."

"Working with immunizers who can go out into the communities to provide some of those pop up vaccination events," said Christ.

Christ said funding will also be used to hire specialized health and data experts to analyze the numbers and ensure all Arizonans have good access to the COVID-19 vaccine.