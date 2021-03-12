PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- The Arizona Department of Health Services announced late Friday afternoon that officials have detected the first cases of the P1 COVID-19 variant strain, also known as the Brazilian variant, in the state.

Three test samples confirming the variant were reported by the Yuma County Public Health Services District, Translational Genomic Research Institute (TGen), and ADHS. According to the CDC, this variant spreads at a faster rate and was first detected in the United States at the end of January. Current studies suggest the vaccines authorized for use are effective against it.

Health officials say it is common for viruses to mutate and change as they continue to spread and new variants emerge. Officials are not sure how widespread the Brazilian variant may have spread in Arizona but are working together with the CDC to monitor the spread.