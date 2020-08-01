PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Scorching temperatures continue to take over the Valley. For most people, refuge from the heat is inside. But health experts said COVID-19 and the extreme heat could be a more risky combination.

"People will spend more time indoors and in air conditioning where there isn't good ventilation," said David Hammer, professor of Global Health and Medicine at Boston University.

Hammer said if the virus is present indoors, there could be a higher risk of transmission, especially if it is a tight space with more people.

"If there is not good exchange of air or air filtration system, there is risk for aerosols to linger indoors and for people to have contact with the virus," said Hammer.

But Hammer said there is less of a concern if people are staying inside with just a few people in a home or building. That is what Valley resident Heidi Christensen is doing.

"I have pretty much kept my little group of people, just the people that I am living with. I don't really see other people except when I go to the grocery store about once a week," said Christensen.

In order to protect yourself through the pandemic and inevitable heat, heath experts recommend putting air purifiers or HEPA filters inside to help improve the air.

"We have to be sure that the indoor environments that we are living in, they are healthy enough -- that they have good ventilation, filtration and purification," said Parham Azimi, a researcher studying at Harvard School of Public Health.