SCOTTSDALE, AZ (3TV/CBS5) -- As we ring in the New Year, health experts are concerned large celebrations and gatherings will accelerate the spread of COVID-19 in Arizona. On Thursday night, partygoers filled clubs and bars in Old Town Scottsdale. Many people said they came from out of state to celebrate.
"Everything is closed at a lot of other places, so we decided it might be a good spot to come see some people and have some fun," said Michael Aduro.
Dr. Shad Marvasti with the University of Arizona College of Medicine in Phoenix said one in five Arizonans have COVID-19. He said even with safety measures in place, going out is not safe at this time.
"The bouncer isn't going to stop COVID from coming to your VIP table. It is going to keep spreading, it is going to get you infected, and then you are going to infect everyone else," said Marvasti. That is just the reality. If you don't realize that, then you don't know what the facts are."
December was the second deadliest month of the pandemic in Arizona. Marvasti said large gatherings and parties on New Year's Eve will only make things worse.
"When we go out and we continue to just party and pretend like nothing is happening, or that we are somehow immune from this and it isn't going to affect us, that couldn't be further from the truth," said Marvasti.
People celebrating in Old Town said bars and nightclubs were practicing social distancing and requiring masks when people weren't at their table. Arizona's Family reached out to Evening Entertainment Group, which represents multiple nightclubs and bars in Old Town Scottsdale, but we did not hear back at this time.