MARICOPA, AZ (3TV/CBS5) -- Health experts are expressing their concern over a drop in child vaccinations amid the pandemic. "It's really recommended to not delay well visits, even during pandemic," said Dr. Nurul Hariadi, a Banner Pediatric Infectious Disease Specialist in Maricopa.
Folks over at Banner Health say they've seen fewer kids coming in for these well-child visits amid the pandemic. These visits are a time to monitor growth, diagnose any issues, and also ensure the child is up-to-date on shots.
With more parents putting off these vaccinations, there are worries about an outbreak of vaccine-preventable illnesses like measles, meningitis, and whooping cough.
"It will be a nightmare, not just for us as providers but actually also for the parents because it'll be their children who will be suffering from those vaccine-preventable diseases," Dr. Hariadi said.
A study from the CDC presents a worrying trend. The agency looked at vaccination rates among children up to two-years-old in Michigan. Most all vaccinations for these kids were down during the pandemic, but the biggest difference was among the 5 month old age bracket. Between 2016 and 2019, about two-thirds of 5-month-olds in Michigan were up-to-date on shots, but come May of 2020, and less than half of 5-month-olds were up-to-date.
Dr. Hariadi is quick to point out that there aren't the same published numbers for Arizona. Still, she says that in her day-to-day practice she has seen "the same trend."
Doctors say there are some things you can do to make your child's wellness check as safe and quick as possible. That includes completing all necessary paperwork out ahead of time and providing a mask for children over two years old.