PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Arizona travelers took to the skies this Christmas, despite warnings from health experts to stay home. On Sunday, Phoenix Sky Harbor was hit with a rush of people coming home from their holiday trips.

Nearly a million people flew in America on Christmas Eve The number of people who flew on Christmas Eve is a third of the same day a year ago when more than 2.5 million people flew.

"I took as many precautions as I could, but my friend was very lonely and feeling isolated and I wanted to cheer her up. I usually spend Christmas with her," said Peggy Tarnpham.

A spokesperson with Phoenix Sky Harbor said, "Even though passenger numbers are down approximately 50% compared to this time last year, we are still experiencing peaks during busy arrival and departure times." They also added that some of the lines at TSA looked longer because of social distancing.

Meantime, hospitals are overwhelmed with COVID-19 patients and resources are stretched thin. Experts say we are currently dealing with a surge from people gathering and traveling for Thanksgiving.

COVID-19 patients fill more than half of Arizona ICU beds A new high of 988 patients with the disease are occupying intensive care unit beds Sunday, accounting for 56% of the beds statewide, according to the Arizona Department of Health Services.

"We have been telling people for weeks now that the hospitals are full, and they truly are full. We don't have enough teams to take care of the intensive care patients we have," said Dr. Andrew Carroll, a Valley family physician.

For those who did travel, Dr. Carroll said people should quarantine for ten days and get tested on day seven. Meanwhile, Carroll and other health care workers are bracing for what is to come following Christmas travel and gathering.

Researchers see unexpected trend in COVID cases as Arizona hospital beds fill up The plateau is either a sign that measures to limit gatherings are working, or it could be due to what LaBaer called "sampling errors" related to processing data.

"I am really scared for mid-January. I think we are going to have to implement crisis care standards. We are going to have to start saying no to people and send them home to die. That is really sad," said Carroll.