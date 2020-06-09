PHOENIX (3TV/CBS5) -- A local public health expert says Arizonans must get back to basics of preventing Covid-19 infection as the number of cases continues to rise. Dr. Shad Marvasti says data shows the state did not reopen the right way.
“Crowding restaurants, malls, and other public venues with no masks, and not keeping adequate distance, that’s not the way that you open up,” says Marvasti.
Marvasti points to data indicating positive cases are increasing, not because of more testing, but because of more community spread.
Weekly totals from the Arizona Department of Health Services coronavirus dashboard shows the percentage of positive cases went down as low as 5% before the governor’s stay-at-home order expired. The number has since climbed to 11% for this past week.
The Arizona State University Biodesign Institute reports the percentage of positive cases daily. Their data shows positive cases at 12.2% yesterday with the two previous days surpassing 14%.
Marvasti says the spike corresponds with the state reopening. “We think that if something is OK to do, and suddenly it’s open, that means it’s safe,” says Marvasti. “These numbers are saying, you know, maybe that wasn’t the best idea.”
Marvasti suggests limiting travel, especially by air, avoiding playgrounds and park benches which are high-touch areas, and ordering take-out.