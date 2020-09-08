TEMPE, AZ (3TV/CBS5) -- Arizona State University reported a drop in the number of coronavirus cases reported on campus, and told Arizona’s Family they’re removing cases once people come out of quarantine after testing positive. They have not answered whether or not they have an overall case count, and if they do, why it’s not public.

“The trend data is what helps you figure out what was happening, what’s happening now and what might happen in the future,” said former AZ public health director Will Humble.

Humble says ASU isn’t sharing an important number with the student body and community.

“To me that is the missing data point that I see on the ASU response in terms of displaying the data is we can’t see the 7 or 14 day moving average,” he said. “The reason those are important is not just because people want to know, but those are the kind of metrics that help you adjust your interventions over time."

On Monday, the university released new numbers, with more than 800 students and staff members testing positive for COVID-19. Last week, however, that number was reported to be just under 1,000.

So why the drop?

ASU said they are only displaying current, active cases, so as people recover from COVID-19, they won’t be counted anymore.

The university is also not displaying the total number of cases they’ve had since August 1, leaving no way to compare how the situation is changing over time.

Humble said the community should have that information.

“Do you think there’s any chance that they don’t know the cumulative number?” asked reporter Briana Whitney. “No, no I think they have this data it’s just not public,” Humble said. “If you’re all involved in the response, it seems to me that you all have a stake in looking at the results.”

Other Arizona universities do keep a total case count on their websites, but Arizona’s Family took a closer look at zip code data to get a better scope.

From August 31 to September 7, both Tempe and Tucson zip codes where the universities are dramatically increased in COVID-19 cases.

ASU’s zip code shows a 24% growth with over 500 new cases in just the past week.

UArizona’s zip code showed a 48% growth with about 300 new cases in the past week.

Both universities started school about two weeks ago.

Meanwhile, NAU’s Flagstaff zip code only showed a 4% growth in the past week, but they started school a full week later.

ASU said President Michael Crow will address the situation Wednesday at 11:15 am.