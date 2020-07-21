PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- The big talker among families in Arizona -- students returning to schools.

The governor is expected to announce an update this week, but as it stands, schools are set to re-open for in-person classes on August 17.

With many families weighing options and what's safest for them, Arizona’s Family asked former state director of health Will Humble what numbers we should be seeing in our state to safely send our kids back to school.

He said it should come down to meeting criteria rather than trying to set dates, and he said most of Arizona isn't even close to being ready.

“Is Maricopa County ready for an August 17th start?” asked reporter Briana Whitney.

“No,” Humble said.

Point blank, Humble said sending kids back to the classroom in less than a month should be out of the question.

“It seems like we’re stuck in pre-pandemic thinking like schools have a certain start date. During a pandemic, it should be you meet certain benchmarks, and then you set your date,” Humble said.

So far, Governor Ducey pushed the start of in-person classes back two weeks. Instead, Humble suggests a set of standards for each county to meet before reopening schools.

“Number one would be to get our positivity rate, that’s the percent positives for those PCR diagnostics test, to in the 5 percent range in your county,” Humble said.

Right now, Maricopa County's cumulative positivity rate is 16 percent.

That's the average dating back to January when Arizona saw its first case.

To give you an idea of where the state is currently, our 7-day rolling average is the highest in the nation at 23.4 percent.

But Humble said something else that needs to change drastically is the lag time to get results back.

To align with the vision laid out in the Arizona Department of Education’s "Roadmap to Reopening Schools" and ensure educator and student safety, I’ve asked Governor Ducey to include, at a minimum, the following priorities in his upcoming plans to support our school communities: pic.twitter.com/Of7CsKWGPR — Kathy Hoffman (@Supt_Hoffman) July 21, 2020

Some Arizonans are waiting weeks to find out results, making contact tracing nearly impossible, and going back to school more dangerous.

“We’ve got to be able to fix this turnaround time, and for the life of me, I don’t understand what’s so hard about it,” Humble said. “Without fixing that, the rest of it’s not going to work.”

Humble said the state needs to get 80 percent of sample results back within three days and finish contact tracing investigations within four days to be effective and safe.