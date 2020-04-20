PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) – In the middle of the COVID-19 crisis, health care workers are the difference between life and death for a lot of people.

"Our day-to-day operation has significantly changed. We are wearing masks. All-day long," Tanya Sarkisian said. She is a nurse practitioner at Valleywise Health Medical Hospital. Sarkisian and her colleagues are helping the sickest patients during this pandemic.

"The patients are very scared. We're seeing patients with flu-like symptoms, and we're seeing respiratory elements with this,” she said. “The coughing, the shortness of breath, the increased need for oxygen, and patients are very aware of the symptoms, and they're also very aware of the dangers associated with this virus."

With the need to help patients high, the concern about getting back to life as we all knew it before is also concerning.

"We need to see a decrease, not an increase in patients before we consider going back to the normal way of life," she said.