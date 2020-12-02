PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - Health care leaders across Arizona are desperate for help at the state level to curb the spread of COVID-19 and keep hospitals from bursting at the seams. Eight hospital heads sent a letter to Dr. Cara Christ at the Arizona Department of Health Services on Tuesday requesting enhanced mitigation efforts be put in place in the next 72 hours and last for at least 30 days.

The letter requests a stop to indoor dining, capping gatherings at 25 people, halting all group athletics, a COVID-19 roadmap for reopenings and closings, and a 10 p.m. curfew.

Banner Health’s chief clinical officer, Dr. Marjorie Bessel, signed the letter. On Wednesday, Bessel said without action, “we risk not being able to have a health care system that is there to take care of the patients who will need us.”

Bessel applauded a mandatory 10 p.m. curfew approved this week by the Tucson City Council.

“[Curfew] can work, it will work, and it works if we deploy it,” said Bessel. “We should consider doing that in places outside of Tucson.”

Gov. Doug Ducey dismissed the idea of shutdowns and curfews on Wednesday.

"I believe we should instead focus on accountability and enforcing the rules we have in place now and taking a targeted approach to make sure we all participate in the safety precautions we know work," said Ducey.

Bessel said, in a week, she expects her hospitals will be using all of their licensed beds, which means patients may be sent outside their community to Banner locations that have room.

Staffing continues to be a challenge for hospitals. Valleywise chief clinical officer, Dr. Michael White, who also signed the letter to Dr. Christ, said he is hiring reserve health care workers who can fill critical gaps.

“As staff may become exposed or staff may become sick, we need to be able to sustain our operations and deliver care,” said White.

On Wednesday, Gov. Ducey announced on Wednesday the state is committing an extra $60 million to Arizona hospitals to help with staffing. That's in addition to the previous commitment of $25 million.

The Valleywise ICU, White said, is now 90% full. In a matter of days, Arizonans may begin to see a serious fallout from Thanksgiving gatherings. White said he expects COVID-19 cases to go up starting at the end of the week.

“What would happen if we do nothing is terrible, and it would result in many hundreds if not thousands of needless deaths,” said Dr. Joe Gerald, who works on the COVID-19 modeling team at the University of Arizona.

Gerald says hospitals will hit their breaking point before Christmas if urgent action isn’t taken now. He suggests leaders use strategies that can be enforced.

“I don’t think voluntary measures on their own will necessarily get the job done given the size of the problem we face today,” said Gerald.