PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Many Arizonans are having issues with getting a COVID-19 vaccine appointment through the Arizona Department of Health Services.
Here are three important phone numbers to contact if you are having any issues with the website:
- ADHS hotline - 602-542-1000
- Additional hotline - 844-542-8201
- 2-1-1
Some of the issues Monday morning was related to heavy traffic and the website being overwhelmed starting at 6 a.m. Registration for appointments at the State Farm Stadium vaccination distribution site were not available until 9 a.m.
Viewers reported that there was issues with selecting their eligibility, location and an appointment time.
ADHS tweeted before 10 a.m. that over 10,000 Arizonans have successfully registered for the COVID-19 vaccine.
Who is eligible right now
- K-12 school staff and child care workers
- Law enforcement/protective services including sworn officers and government-employed security officers
- Adults age 75 and older
- People who qualified for Phase 1A but were unable to get the vaccine
The website to register is: podvaccine.azdhs.gov.
To register for other areas in Arizona can be found here.