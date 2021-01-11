covid-19 vaccine

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Many Arizonans are having issues with getting a COVID-19 vaccine appointment through the Arizona Department of Health Services. 

Here are three important phone numbers to contact if you are having any issues with the website: 

  • ADHS hotline - 602-542-1000
  • Additional hotline - 844-542-8201
  • 2-1-1

Some of the issues Monday morning was related to heavy traffic and the website being overwhelmed starting at 6 a.m. Registration for appointments at the State Farm Stadium vaccination distribution site were not available until 9 a.m. 

Viewers reported that there was issues with selecting their eligibility, location and an appointment time. 

ADHS tweeted before 10 a.m. that over 10,000 Arizonans have successfully registered for the COVID-19 vaccine. 

Who is eligible right now

  • K-12 school staff and child care workers
  • Law enforcement/protective services including sworn officers and government-employed security officers
  • Adults age 75 and older
  • People who qualified for Phase 1A but were unable to get the vaccine

The website to register is: podvaccine.azdhs.gov.

To register for other areas in Arizona can be found here

 

