HAVASUPAI, AZ - Outdoor enthusiasts hoping to see one of Arizona's most famous camping spots and waterfalls will have to wait even longer.

The Havasupai Tribe voted to continue the suspension of tourism for the foreseeable future to prevent the spread of COVID-19. The Havasupai land is home to the breath-taking Havasu Falls, where reservations are required to visit. The tribe said tourists with reservations already can reschedule for a future date. However, there will be no refunds.

The extension of the visitor ban is just one of the measures the Havasupai tribe has implemented to fight the coronavirus pandemic. They have also implemented mandatory quarantine for all reservation residents and restricted travel into the reservation. The only way to access the reservation is by foot, mule or helicopter. There are about 450 people who live on the reservation. The tribe said as of Monday, there have been no coronavirus cases in Supai Village.

The Havasupai tribe has banned tourists since the spring. About 40,000 people visit the tribe's land annually. Reservations to visit Havasupai usually sell out within minutes every year.