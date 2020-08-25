PHOENIX (3TV/CBS5) -- Harkins Theatres just announced it will be reopening ALL of its Arizona theatres this weekend.

The local movie chain will welcome guests back to its theaters Aug. 28. Opening weekend will include new films like Marvel’s The New Mutants, Unhinged with Russell Crowe and the 10th Anniversary re-release of Christopher Nolan’s groundbreaking film, Inception.

Harkins will also bring back some recent films whose time in the theaters were cut short due to COVID-19. You can also catch some favorite classic movies, specially priced at $5.

In addition, Warner Brothers’ Tenet will open with special early access screenings beginning Monday, Aug. 31.

“There is no question that this has been the most difficult time in my 50 plus years in the business. I am so excited and so appreciative of our incredible team and tremendously loyal guests that have continued to support us through this challenging time,” said Dan Harkins, Owner of Harkins Theatres. “I will be there opening night and cannot wait to welcome everyone back to the movies!”

“In trying times, people have always looked to us to escape for just a few hours of solace and to immerse themselves in another world,” said Mike Bowers, President and CEO of Harkins Theatres. “After nearly six months, we are so happy and deeply grateful to our team and our valued guests for the opportunity to carefully begin our return to deliver on this mission again."

Harkins Theatres will offer moviegoers a pop-up drive-in experience in Chandler this weekend On Friday, Saturday and Sunday, Harkins Chandler Fashion 20 will screen some classic movies that you can enjoy from the comfort of your car.

Harkins' reopening will come with strict health and safety protocols. Officials say its protocols will meet or exceed uniform guidance from the CDC, governmental health authorities, and the National Association of Theatre Owners.

Some of the new Harkins movie-going safety protocols include:

Face coverings required for the Harkins team and for guests (except while eating/drinking in seats)

If a guest does not have a face covering, one will be available at the theatre



Guests that do not want to wear a face covering will be asked to wait and return to the movies when governmental public health mandates have relaxed

Added cleaning staff and further enhanced cleaning and sanitizing procedures throughout the theatre and all touchpoints

Daily health checks for team members

Social distancing required throughout the entire theatre environment

Reserved seating in all theatres

Reduced and socially distant seating between every pair of seats

Staggered showtimes to reduce the number of guests in the lobby

Safety shields at all guest interaction points

Harkins Loyalty Cups will be refilled utilizing a new paper cup (all other refills on paper drink and popcorn containers will be discontinued until further notice)

Increased fresh air, hospital-grade MERV 13 air filters, and HEPA filtered vacuums will be used in all auditoriums

Sanitizer stations conveniently available throughout the theatre

For more information about Harkins reopening plans and to purchase tickets, please visit Harkins.com.