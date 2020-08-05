CHANDLER, AZ (3TV/CBS5) -- Missing the movies? Well, grab your keys and head to Chandler this weekend. Harkins is rolling out the big screen for a Pop-Up Drive-In Theatre.
On Friday, Saturday and Sunday, Harkins Chandler Fashion 20 will screen some classic movies that you can enjoy from the comfort of your car.
Admission to the drive-in includes a party bag of popcorn and two bottled drinks. You can also purchase goodies like nachos, candy and ice cream from the Curbside Pickup Concessions menu.
"Black Panther" will be showing on Friday night, and "Star Wars: Episode V - The Empire Strikes Back" will be playing Saturday and Sunday nights. Movies will be projected on a giant 50-foot screen. The sound will come through your FM stereo.
The parking lot will open at 7 p.m. and movies will start at 8 p.m. Tickets are $35 per vehicle, and have to be purchased online in advance. You can buy tickets here.
Harkins is taking plenty of COVID-19-related precautions, including the following:
- Cars will be staggered in rows facing the screen.
- Face masks are required any time you are away from your vehicle, including while visiting the walk-up concession stand or restroom.
- If you would prefer not to wear a face mask, please stay in your car.
- Restrooms inside the theatre will be available for guests during the show. Face masks are required.
- Guests are permitted to sit outside their vehicle but must remain at least 6 feet apart from others at all times.
Chandler Fashion Center mall is located at 3159 W. Chandler Boulevard.
Visit www.harkins.com/drive-in for more information.
Craving the tasty, golden goodness of Harkins Popcorn? We’ve got you covered! Simply drive up to select theatres this Fri, Aug 7 – Sun, Aug 9 from 1PM-7PM to pick up Big Party Popcorn for $10 or Nacho Party Packs for $25 at Curbside Pickup. #KeepOnPoppinhttps://t.co/bACkboDYCT pic.twitter.com/praBktayQI— Harkins Theatres (@HarkinsTheatres) August 4, 2020
Movie lovers, grab your keys and head to Harkins Chandler Fashion 20 to enjoy the Harkins POP-Up Drive-In Theatre! Admission is $35 per car and includes a bag of delicious Big Party Popcorn and 2 bottled drinks! See you at the drive-in!https://t.co/9UANF29jwr pic.twitter.com/VsHR9Zyrap— Harkins Theatres (@HarkinsTheatres) August 6, 2020