PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Harkins Theatres announced Wednesday that they are looking at a reopening date sometime in September.
The theater says the decision on when to reopen will be based on safety and the release of new theatrical movies.
In a news release, the theater said they plan to reopen a week before new major films would be released. The big movies slated for release in July were delayed until August, and have now been pushed back to September.
Harkins says when they do reopen, they will enforce social distancing throughout the entire theater and face coverings will be required for all employees and customers. The only exception for customers is when they're eating or drinking while seated in a theater. The theaters will also have reduced capacity and enhanced cleaning and sanitizing procedures.
Harkins is gearing up for the release of some much-anticipated films like "Tenet," which is the latest sci-fi movie from Warner Brothers and Christopher Nolan, and Disney's live-action "Mulan." The theater will also have some unique offerings, including the 10th-anniversary re-release of "Inception," as well as a selection of classic films.
Some of the other movies expected to hit the big screen are "A Quiet Place 2," "Greenland," "Wonder Woman 1984," Black Widow," "No Time to Die" (Bond 25), Disney and Pixar's "Soul," "Dune," "Coming 2 America," and "Top Gun: Maverick."
Harkins will also present free screenings of the film "Just Mercy," which tells the true story of the founding of the Equal Justice Initiative.
Even though the theaters are closed, guests looking for a popcorn fix can pick up the Big Party Popcorn Pack and treats curbside at select locations every weekend.
For more information, go to harkins.com/store.