PHOENIX (3TV/CBS5) -- You may not be able to go to the movies right now, but you can still enjoy Harkins movie theater popcorn! Certain Harkins theaters around the state are offering curbside popcorn pickup this weekend. The hours are 1 p.m. to 7 p.m., Friday, April 24 through Sunday, April 26.
Just pull up in your car and grab a big "party bag" for $10. A Harkins employee, wearing a mask, will bring the bags right to your car. You can even buy popcorn seasoning. Bottles of butter flavoring or seasonings are available for $2.50 each. Flavors available are Kettle Corn, Nacho and White Cheddar seasonings.
We found cars already lined up outside the theaters early Friday afternoon. The Harkins Facebook page is filled with requests from folks all over Arizona requesting more "popcorn pickup" locations in their areas.
The following locations are offering curbside popcorn pickup:
- Arizona Pavlions 12
- Arrowhead Fountains 18
- Arvada 14
- Estrella Falls 16
- Flagstaff 16
- Gateway Pavilions 18
- Mountain Grove 16
- Norterra 14
- North Valley 16
- Superstition Springs 25
- Yuma Palms 14
