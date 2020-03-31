CHANDLER, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - It isn't very often we can say an Arizona high school team is the best in the country. But that was the case this year for Hamilton High School baseball before the season officially ended for all Arizona sports on Monday.

"The finality of it, that it's just over. It kind of hit home," says Huskies coach Mike Woods. "It did, it hurt."

"Yeah, I mean, there's really no words for it. It's all over, just like that," senior Tyler Wilson adds.

The Huskies know success on the diamond. Hamilton is the reigning 6A state champion. Seven times total, they've been the best in Arizona. But this specific group had 10 seniors, almost all of whom will play at the next level.

Hamilton Huskies ranked #1 before season is cut short The 2020 Hamilton baseball team prepares for a game early in the season.

"I remember telling guys that graduated last year, 'Man, this team, it's just different," says senior Michael Brueser. "In practice, things are just so much quicker, so much faster. It's just a good team."

After an 8-0 start in 2020, for the first time, Hamilton had even reached the very top of the national rankings, according to MaxPreps' Xcellent 25.

"The way we played the first eight games, it just didn’t seem like we would ever - that we would never lose a game," says Brueser. "Baseball’s tough, but it just didn’t seem like we were going to lose a game all year."

Woods says ultimately polls are just opinions, and when you win it, you win it on the field. This group won't have that opportunity though.

"You know, for them to not be able to experience the run - whether you win it at the end or not - but the run, the quest, the journey, is important," he adds.

While the Huskies won't get the chance to play it out on the diamond, these players will go on to play more baseball - Wilson at Grand Canyon University, Brueser at Arizona State University, for starters - and they surely won't forget an abbreviated, but memorable season.

Wilson was asked what he'll remember most about this season.

"Just being with the guys, you know? During practice, just being there, hanging with them, laughing, competing. It was a fun group to be around," he replied.

"We’re not the only ones hit by this. That’s what I’m trying to tell the guys. Today’s just a tough day for us, but they’ll play a lot of baseball in their future, and we’ll move forward," Woods said.