PHOENIX (3TV/CBS) -- Thousands of Phoenix-area residents could be in danger of losing their homes soon, due to the Dec. 31 end of the federal moratorium on evictions.

Gov. Ducey's temporary halt on evictions in our state expired on Halloween, but the CDC mandated a nationwide halt on evictions that's slated to end on the last day of 2020.

But when that expires, many families could find themselves out on the streets.

Arizona's high unemployment rate and increased housing costs have been making it tough for residents in our state, especially during the pandemic. “Many tenants have been impacted because of the COVID crisis, either by becoming ill or losing their jobs,” says Anubhav Bagley with the Maricopa Association of Governments (MAG). “Many others are just a paycheck away from being able to make their rent.”

MAG says that a third of all households in Maricopa County spend more than 30% of their income on housing. And almost half of those households spend more than 50% on rent.

"The current economy makes those households especially vulnerable to reduced hours or business closures. If they lose their jobs, how are they going to afford a place to live?" says Bagley.

The impact of those numbers is especially apparent in the areas where most evictions take place.

These three zip codes in the Phoenix area have the most evictions:

85301 (along Grand Avenue at Glendale-Phoenix border)

85035 (stretches from 43rd to 83rd avenues along I-10)

85281 (surrounding ASU in North Tempe)

A November survey based on Census data showed that many Arizonans say they fear losing their homes in the near future. The Household Pulse Survey collects data on a range of ways the pandemic has impacted Americans.

The results showed more than 10% of Arizonans were not current on their rent or mortgage payments and had little confidence they can pay up next month. Of that 10%, 40% of them believed they would get kicked out of their homes in the next two months.