PHOENIX, AZ (3TV/CBS 5)— A long-term care facility in Phoenix that made national headlines for a heinous crime last year is now directly impacted by coronavirus.
A patient at Hacienda HealthCare, located near 16th Street and Baseline Road, has died after contracting COVID-19, Arizona’s Family learned Thursday.
Hacienda HealthCare has been at the center of several state and city investigations and a lawsuit ever since Arizona’s Family revealed publicly in January 2019 that an incapacitated patient gave birth to a baby after being raped, allegedly by a nurse who was supposed to be caring for her.
Arizona's Family has also learned that some staff members and residents have tested positive for COVID-19 and are being separated from others within the facility. Hacienda HealthCare officials have not yet said how many of their patients have tested positive for the virus or whether they are being kept in quarantine.