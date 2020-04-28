PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- COVID-19 has really hit non-profit organizations hard. In fact, about 90 percent of them in Arizona say they have or expect to experience losses during the pandemic, according to the Alliance of Arizona Non-Profits. So, many have had to be creative or pivot, to have some cash flow coming in.
Habitat for Humanity Central Arizona says they haven't been hit too hard yet, and they are eager to start building homes again.
Since mid-March, their offices have been shut down due to the pandemic. But they have found a way to keep sales from their Restore shops going.
They have created an online store with curbside pick up. Restore shops are home improvement stores filled with hundreds of items. They sell new and gently used appliances, home goods, building materials, furniture and more.
Items are sold at a fraction of the cost, so perfect for those doing projects at home right now.
President and CEO Jason Barlow explained how this is a win-win. "All the proceeds from these stores, and we are a non profit, so all the items are sold tax free..." he said. "All of the proceeds come back to Habitat to support our mission, for overhead as well as providing decent safe, affordable homes for our families."
There are five Restore locations in the Valley, the newest one opening earlier this month on Indian School Road and 43rd Avenue in Phoenix. To shop online, go to www.habitatcaz.org. Choose which store you want to shop and pick up your items via curbside. None of the folks working there can help you load, so plan accordingly if you're buying a big item.
Volunteers have also been working hard to take the extra precautions so the Restore shops can re-open for those who want to shop in person. They plan to re-open on Friday, May 1, with extra measures in place to follow social distancing guidelines.