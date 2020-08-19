PHOENIX (3TV/CBS5) -- As more people pick up a pandemic hobby, the manager of a Phoenix shop said his store is thriving. Sales are skyrocketing at Bizarre Guitar and Drum shop in Phoenix.
Greg Chaisson, who runs Bizarre Guitar and Drum, said sales have actually doubled since the pandemic began. "Oddly enough, like everyone else, we weren't sure what was going to happen, so we kind of braced for the worst," said Chaisson. "Our last three months have been the biggest months of the year and actually bigger than any month we had last year."
Many customers are like Lisa Dietrich, who is new to guitar. "I think everyone is finding at least one thing to learn during this time," said Dietrich.
She bought her guitar last week. "Now that we don't really have any options of going out, I finally have time to learn something new," said Dietrich.
Chaisson said the summer months are usually the slower months for the shop. "We're grateful that we're able to do this, and it just shows the power of music, how people really want to be able to relax by playing guitar, and they have some emotions they want to get out," said Chaisson. "It just gives us something else to think about instead of all the woes that are going on."
"It's a really good distraction with all the emotions that I'm dealing with right now," said Dietrich.