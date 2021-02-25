PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Grocery stores and food workers have been on the frontlines of the pandemic since day one. Now, some groups are pushing for them to get vaccine priority. This week, UFCW Local 99 sent a letter to Arizona Department of Health Services Director Dr. Cara Christ asking for the state to prioritize essential food workers.
"Our grocery store workers have been essential from day one, and they understood that. They worked their hearts out," said Bob Grossfeld, a spokesperson for UFCW Local 99.
Cindy Vargas, a Fry's pharmacy technician, is one of the lucky ones. She got both her shots last month because she is considered a healthcare worker. Now, she hopes her coworkers in the grocery and food industry get protected too.
"Emotionally, it is stressful. Every day is stressful because you don't know what is going to happen," said Vargas.
Essential services and critical industry workers are next in line for the vaccine as the state plans to expand the 1B distribution phase. However, it is still unclear what group of essential workers will get the shots first. A spokesperson with the state health department said the exact plans for moving beyond prioritized Phase 1B are still being developed.