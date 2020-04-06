PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- A group of Arizonans is stepping up to help hospitals with the shortage of medical masks, and they want to make sure any orders they place with Chinese companies are up to par.
On a social media group for Chinese-Americans in Arizona, they were talking about the lack of masks at local hospitals, so they started a fundraiser back on March 18. The effort has already raised more than $46,000.
“I'm so impressed by how fast they act together,” organizer Susan Liu said.
They wanted to start taking orders from China specifically for 7 local hospitals. But they can't just buy from anywhere. Volunteers spend 7 or 8 hours a day checking every picture, every label, and every certification number from over 200 distributors to make sure the masks are strong enough.
“It's a really, really, great, time-consuming effort because we have different standards in the different countries, according to their regulations,” Liu said.
Doctor Qun Lu is a pathologist for the Mayo Clinic who volunteers in the group. “The masks have to have FDA clearance, and that's very difficult to find on the market,” she said.
She says the group is focusing on buying level-1 and level-2 grade medical masks because the top-notch N-95 masks are only being mass-produced for giant corporate or government orders. But their small group has already managed to find a worthy manufacturer. The group placed its first order of 100,000 masks. They started arriving on Friday. Later this week 50,000 more masks will arrive, and Chandler Regional Hospital is the first place the group will donate to.
“I'm really moved by the enthusiasm of the local Chinese American communities,” Dr. Lu said. “You know, 40-some people volunteered and more than 400 people donated."
The biggest thing they ask the public to do is to wear cloth masks when you're out in public and save the medical-grade masks for the healthcare workers.