PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - Alice Loma calls herself tech-savvy. She is blind but uses a screen reader that converts text into braille or reads words aloud. Still, with the best technology at her fingertips, landing a vaccine appointment wasn't easy.
"The calendar was a struggle for me to try and navigate," said Loma.
Advocates said some people who are blind or visually impaired are having trouble finding open slots.
"You can get in and get registered, but I believe the biggest issue is navigating to get a date and time," said Virginia Thompson, the IT director for the Arizona Center for the Blind and Visually Impaired.
Thompson said the state health department's website initially wasn't compatible with screen readers. A spokesperson for ADHS said, "the application has been updated to be ADA compliant with the NVDA screen reader on both Chrome and Firefox. We're still working through some minor issues with Windows Narrator that we hope to have resolved soon."
Still, the Arizona Center for the Blind and Visually Impaired is guiding people through the process by setting up appointments and lining up transportation to vaccination sites. The group also helps to make sure there are human guides or interpreters at the vaccination sites.
"A vaccination site might not be a familiar location. You don't want them to get caught in traffic or a line of traffic," said Loma.
If you are deaf or blind and need help with registering for a vaccine appointment, you can contact ACBVI at (602) 273-7411 or vaccine@acbvi.org.