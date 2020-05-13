PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - If it feels like the number at the end of your grocery receipts keeps getting bigger, it is.
According to a new U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics report, Americans are paying more money at the grocery store than ever. And it's not just because you've been staying home. Food prices are going up as farmers and distributors are trying to recover from major supply disruptions because of COVID-19. The price of meat, eggs, chicken and fish were most affected, jumping in price from just last month nationwide.
Julie Murphree from Arizona Farm Bureau said Arizonans should start seeing our grocery bills go up by next week because of two reasons.
"The panic buying at the very beginning No. 1, and No. 2 is the disruptions in the supply chain," said Murphree.
Willie, the owner of Willie Itule, a Phoenix-based produce company, is still recovering from disruptions as he works to fill a growing demand of orders, mostly leafy greens and berries from restaurants.
"You're going to see a roller coaster for the next eight to 10 weeks. You're not going to see it go up like the price of steak and all the meat products and stuff," said Itule.
Dairy products and produce saw the lowest price increase, whereas the cost of cereal and bakery products saw the largest surge ever, nationwide.
"Remember when I said disruptions in the supply chain, we actually have a good supply in everything," said Murphree.
She said it's just going to take some time to get back to where prices start to level off.
"Shop like you normally do just recognize like in your meat cuts you won't see the variety you normally do but this won't last forever," said Murphree.