PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- The state health department reported the highest single-day total of COVID-19 related deaths Tuesday, a grim milestone, but an indication Arizona could be turning the corner on the virus.

It may sound counterintuitive, but one local health official explained deaths are a lagging indicator of where the state stands in this pandemic.

208 people have died from coronavirus in Arizona with 5,254 cases statewide A total of 208 people have died from the coronavirus and there are 5,251 cases in Arizona as of Tuesday morning.

Dr. Frank LoVecchio said the peak number of deaths usually trail the high mark of infections by roughly two weeks.

The fact the Arizona Department of Health reported 21 deaths on its website Tuesday morning did not come as a surprise to LoVecchio, who has been tracking the numbers.

"If we look at how the numbers work, you're going to see the big peak 12 days before they actually die, 20 days before they actually die, the deaths are going to actually appear to be higher later," he said.

A better indicator of where the state stands in this pandemic are hospitalizations rates because these numbers are not dependent on testing capacity, which has been low.

On that front, both the state and Maricopa County numbers show the number of people administered into the hospital for coronavirus has been trending down for a couple of weeks.