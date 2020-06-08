SCOTTSDALE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- Great Wolf Lodge in Scottsdale will be reopening their doors Tuesday following the coronavirus pandemic.
When you visit Great Wolf Lodge, you can expect to find new protocols including sanitizing and cleaning stations. In addition, physical distancing will be in place, minimized surface interactions in all the guest rooms and there will be sanitization stations available.
There will be markers at shops, the water park, other attractions and more to help families keep social distancing. Payments will move to contactless payments around the resort so that there is less opportunities to touch something other than your personal credit card or resort wristband. You will also be able to order your food for pick-up so you can enjoy the food in your room.
The resort will also be only reopening to 50% occupancy in order for them to be able to enforce the CDC regulations.
“The health, safety and wellbeing of our guests, pack members and community has long been our guiding principle at Great Wolf Lodge. We have been working to develop and implement comprehensive reopening plans based on guidance and protocols recommended by the government and CDC, and we’re excited to get families back to having fun with confidence because of the new safeguards we put into place across our resorts,” said Murray Hennessy, Chief Executive Officer for Great Wolf Resorts.
“During our closure we heard from countless families who said the destination they’re most looking forward to reopening is their local Great Wolf Lodge, and we’re elated because there is nothing more precious to us than providing a joy-filled escape for families.”
They also will be launching a new program called the Paw Pledge Program that is something that all the resorts have adopted. The goal of the new program is to provide guidance from the CDC in the indoor water park so that everyone can still have fun but be healthy at the same time.
Lastly, staff will undergo wellness and temperature checks before they start work. "Anyone presenting a fever, having recent ailments or indicating a possible exposure to COVID-19 will be sent home. Pack members will also be required to wear masks in situations where always maintaining social distancing may be difficult."