PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Great Wolf Lodge is launching a new blog to keep kids entertained while at home during the coronavirus crisis.
Great Wolf Lodge says it will be updating the blog weekly with new activities, including stuff to do in the backyard, kitchen science experiments, fun crafts, and easy kid-friendly recipes.
Gov. Doug Ducey announced Monday morning that Arizona schools will be closed until the end of the school year.
Here are some of the posts that are already online
- Backyard Scavenger Hunt
- Easy Paper Crafts Your Kids Can Do When They’re Bored
- Fun Grilled Cheese Shooters to Make At Home: Finger Foods for Kids
- Kitchen Science: 3 Mini Experiments to Try At Home
