PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Great Wolf Lodge is launching a new blog to keep kids entertained while at home during the coronavirus crisis.

Great Wolf Lodge says it will be updating the blog weekly with new activities, including stuff to do in the backyard, kitchen science experiments, fun crafts, and easy kid-friendly recipes.

Here are some of the posts that are already online

Backyard Scavenger Hunt

Easy Paper Crafts Your Kids Can Do When They’re Bored

Fun Grilled Cheese Shooters to Make At Home: Finger Foods for Kids

Kitchen Science: 3 Mini Experiments to Try At Home