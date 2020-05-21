NEAR SCOTTSDALE, AZ (3TV/CBS5) -- Great Wolf Lodge Arizona announced it will reopen Tuesday, June 9, after closing its doors more than two months ago due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
The resort near Scottsdale says it is also introducing a company-wide initiative focused on keeping families healthy and safe while they play together at the indoor water park and resort.
PHOTOS: Behind the scenes at the Great Wolf Lodge Arizona
Check out a sneak-peek look at the Great Wolf Lodge Arizona set to open in the late September of 2019.
[STORY: Great Wolf Lodge Arizona now scheduled to open in September]
The 350-room resort features a cool 85,000-square-foot indoor water park and a 27,000-square-foot family entertainment center.
For more information on the Great Wolf Lodge and to book a room, visit greatwolf.com.