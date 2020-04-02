GRAND CANYON VILLAGE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- A Delaware North employee at the Grand Canyon National Park in Arizona has tested positive for coronavirus.
According to Delaware North, a company that operates Grand Canyon facilities said, the employee worked at Yavapai Lodge before he was diagnosed. He allegedly only worked one day in the past three weeks, and the lodge closed guest services on March 22.
The employee who is sick lived in the Brandt Dorm but has been self-isolating in another location since he tested positive for COVID-19.
Delaware North released the following statement: “We have been in contact with the employee and local health officials and have contacted Brandt Dorm residents and other Yavapai employees who worked with this employee. We advised them that if they have COVID-19 symptoms to contact a physician and our human resources director. Many of our employees are now on leave and not residing at the Grand Canyon, but for those remaining we offered to temporarily relocate them to an isolated housing accommodation for self-quarantining.”
The Grand Canyon was shut down to all visitors on Wednesday. The National Park Service said it received a letter from the health department in Coconino County on Wednesday, recommending the full closure of the popular tourist destination.