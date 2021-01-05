LOS ANGELES (3TV/CBS5) -- It looks like music's biggest night will be postponed due to a surge in COVID-19 cases.

The 2021 Grammy Awards show was supposed to take place in Los Angeles on Jan. 31, and was going to air right here on CBS 5. But now, the show will be postponed, likely until late March.

The Grammys were set to be held in Los Angeles at the Staples Center. Los Angeles County, the epicenter of the crisis in California, has surpassed 10,000 COVID-19 deaths and has had 40% of the deaths in California.

2021 Grammy nominations announced: Beyoncé leads among nominees Nominations for the 63rd annual Grammy Awards were announced Tuesday, with Beyoncé leading among the nominees with nine.

Beyoncé leads the nominations with nine nods. Taylor Swift, Dua Lipa, and Roddy Rich followed Beyoncé with six nominations each. The Grammys announced "The Daily Show's" Trevor Noah will host the event.