PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) –The federal CARES Act money is getting dispersed to the United States. Gov. Doug Ducey has worked with Arizona mayors to make sure that Arizona's funds get spread out in areas that are in need of the assistance that will focus on smaller and more rural cities.

The state program is called the AZCares Fund and will provide $600 million in coronavirus relief and recovery money to local governments and nonprofits. The money will come from $1.9 billion in federal coronavirus relief funds that Ducey can spend at his discretion.

Gov. Ducey announced the plan on Wednesday during a roundtable with eight mayors from cities and towns around the state. The program will include $441 million in direct, flexible funding to cities, towns, and counties that didn't receive direct funding by the federal government early this year.

Local governments saw their costs spike for police and firefighters at the same time that sales tax revenue plummeted as people stayed home to slow the spread of the virus.

Ducey said the cities have flexibility in how to spend the money, though the federal government requires that they cover expenses related to the virus.

“I don’t like it when the federal government makes governors stand in line and beg, ‘Mother may I?’” Ducey said during a discussion with several mayors. “And I don’t want to do that to our local leaders either.”

That flexibility involves some budgetary sleight of hand that the governor’s office suggested: Cities can cover their police and fire budgets with the new federal funds, freeing up that money for other uses. That’s critical because cities face large budget deficits due to business shutdowns triggered by the coronavirus.

“Our office has met with mayors and county leaders to hear directly how COVID-19 is impacting their communities, and this plan delivers for them,” said Gov. Ducey. “It maximizes flexibility and prioritizes getting dollars quickly to where they’re needed most. From our cities and towns, to our hospitals, schools, tribal communities, nonprofits and more, we are all in this fight together. My thanks to all the local leaders stepping up to protect local health, restart our economy and make sure that Arizona returns stronger.”

Gilbert, Prescott, Kingman, Chandler, Gilbert and Yuma are some of the cities who will be using the money. They outlined various ways they plan to spend the new cash. They include public safety but also promoting tourism, giving grants or loans to small businesses and business development projects. Read the full list of distributions here.

“The Town of Gilbert is working hard for our community as we face personal and financial hardship in these uncertain times,” said Gilbert Mayor Jenn Daniels.

“Whether it’s protecting public health or getting assistance to families in need, Yuma County is taking on greater responsibilities than ever before to respond to this pandemic,” said Yuma County Supervisor Russell McCloud.

Ducey also said the state will provide up to $150 million in cash advances to cover emergency costs for which local governments, hospitals, schools, nonprofits and other organizations expect to eventually be reimbursed by the Federal Emergency Management Agency.

Some mayors and county officials have pressured Ducey for weeks to release funds to local governments. Among the most vocal were officials in Pinal County, where the Board of Supervisors voted unanimously this month to begin drafting a lawsuit seeking to force Ducey’s hand.

Ducey said that delay was justified because of the uncertainty surrounding the effects on state coffers and because they needed additional U.S. Treasury Department guidance.

“We wanted to do it the right way, we wanted input from local leaders as to what was needed,” Ducey said. “And we also wanted to have some idea around our revenues in Arizona, where our economy was.”

Arizona’s three largest cities and two largest counties got money directly from the federal relief package known as the CARES Act. Phoenix, Tucson, Mesa and the counties of Maricopa and Pima collectively received $960 million. Some have already begun spending it on small business assistance, rent and mortgage help, protective equipment, internet connections for children who don’t have access at home and other initiatives.

Arizona’s 88 other cities and 13 other counties said Congress intended for them to get a piece of the nearly $1.9 billion that’s earmarked for the state. Even after the money sent to cities and counties, Ducey will have more than $1.5 billion.

Ducey did not detail how he’d spend the rest of the money he controls but said he’d look to support the health system and social safety net, and boost the state’s unemployment trust fund. The state has logged more than 572,000 new unemployment claims since late March, pushing the unemployment rate above 16%.

“The reason it’s not the full amount is there are going to be needs that are yet unforeseen at the state level,” Ducey said. “We want to ensure that we have enough to pay and replenish our unemployment benefits.”

Peoria Mayor Cathy Carlat told Ducey the money will help her city reimburse its costs and provide grants or loans to small businesses.

“They’ve taken a lot of hits,” Carlat said of small businesses. “These people have saved their whole life to run these family businesses.”

