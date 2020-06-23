PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Governor Ducey released a video on Tuesday to explain how contact tracing works and how it is helping Arizona contain the spread of COVID-19.
"If you are in close contact of someone with COVID-19, public health may be contacting you. It's important for you to answer the call. As we safely reopen Arizona, contact tracing allows us to contain the spread of the virus," Ducey said.
On May 4, Director of Arizona Department of Health Services, Dr. Cara M Christ, created a blog post that detailed contact tracing. It's just one of the ways that Arizona's health specialists are working to try to stop the spread of COVID-19. The idea is that they start with one person who has the virus and find out who they have been in contact with and go to that person, and so forth.
"By increasing testing capacity to identify new cases and having a robust contact tracing plan, we can work to contain future cases of COVID-19 in our communities."
Contact tracing helps Arizona contain the spread of #COVID19.If you get a call from public health, answer. pic.twitter.com/rr3JVGtyqH— Doug Ducey (@dougducey) June 23, 2020
"Once public health identifies a person who may have been exposed, contact tracers reach out to that person to give instructions on what symptoms to look for, steps to take if they develop symptoms, and how to prevent the spread of the disease to others. They will then check in with that person, sometimes daily, to see if symptoms have developed, ensure they are complying with any directions for quarantine, and provide treatment, if necessary. This process is repeated for every contact, and potentially that contact’s contacts if they develop the disease. Contact tracing is an extensive process that takes a lot of resources."
The process involves health officials calling the patient with the virus, seeing how they are feeling and then getting a history of where they have been and who they were with.
If you want more information about contact tracing, you can visit Dr. Christ's full post here.