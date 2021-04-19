PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Governor Doug Ducey announced Monday morning that he has issued an executive order that will ban vaccine passports in Arizona.
The executive order would prevent state and local governments from requiring Arizonans to provide their COVID-19 vaccination status either to enter an area or receive something.
"The residents of our state should not be required by the government to share their private medical information. While we strongly recommend all Arizonans get the COVID-19 vaccine, it’s not mandated in our state — and it never will be," Ducey said in a tweet and in a press release.
Ducey also mentioned that to date, 4,495,519 vaccine doses have been administered in Arizona to about 2.7 million Arizonans with six open vaccination sites.
