PHOENIX⁠ (3TV/CBS 5) -- Governor Ducey has issued an Executive Order Wednesday that would require health insurance companies to expand their telemedicine coverage for all services so that Arizonans don't have to go to the doctor in-person.

According to a press release, the idea is so that anyone who may be sick or is in quarantine, can access medical services from the safety of their home.

“Access to health care is crucial at a time like this,” said Governor Ducey. “This order will ensure that Arizonans can access care without having to leave home while freeing up much needed capacity for our health care providers and hospitals. It’s commonsense and helps ensure our most vulnerable continue to have access to care in a way that protects them and public health.”

This Executive Order prevents doctor's offices and insurance companies from charging more for a telemedicine visit than an in-person visit.

Requires all Medicaid plans in the State of Arizona to cover all health care services that are covered benefits to be accessible by telemedicine to AHCCCS members, while prohibiting those plans from discounting rates for services provided via telemedicine;

Includes all electronic means of delivering telehealth including telephone and video calls;

Ensures that a patient’s home is considered an approved location to receive telemedicine services;

And prohibits a regulatory board from requiring a medical professional who is authorized to write prescriptions to conduct an in-person examination of a patient prior to the issuance of a prescription.