Governor Ducey announced Honeywell deal to produce six million N95 masks for Arizonans

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Governor Doug Ducey announced Saturday a new agreement with Honeywell to produce over six million N95 masks for Arizonans in a press release from his office.

71 Arizona businesses that are hiring right now Essential businesses like grocery stores and those in health care are staying open and are now hiring to help with the extra workload and to fill in the gaps for those who are sick, staying home with children or are quarantined.

“I’m grateful to Honeywell for stepping up and partnering with Arizona to help get these masks to our doctors, nurses and EMTs on the frontlines,” said Governor Ducey. “This is what exemplary corporate citizenship looks like. Honeywell is setting the example for others to follow, and we’ll continue forging additional private-sector partnerships to get our medical professionals the supplies and resources they need.”

The announcement comes after Honeywell made their own plans to add manufacturing of masks in Phoenix to combat the coronavirus. The mask production will also create 500 jobs in Arizona. They are also already in the hiring process.

NEW: @Honeywell will produce more than 6 MILLION N95 masks for Arizona. We are grateful to Honeywell for stepping up to help get these masks to our doctors, nurses and EMTs on the frontlines. https://t.co/sHxJEyqFf0 #COVID19 #AZTogether — Doug Ducey (@dougducey) April 4, 2020

“We at Honeywell are moving quickly to expand our production capacity for N95 masks globally and are pleased to partner with the state of Arizona,” said Darius Adamczyk, Honeywell chairman and chief executive officer. “Responding to COVID-19 is an all-hands-on-deck effort, and Honeywell is proud of our role in providing essential equipment to the first responders and medical professionals we are relying on during this crisis.”