CHANDLER, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- September is Suicide Prevention Month. And now, Governor Doug Ducey and other state officials are addressing the growing mental health crisis amid the coronavirus pandemic.

"Last year, 1500 Arizonans died by suicide. That means on average, a suicide occurred every 6 hours in our state and that was before the pandemic," Ducey said at a press conference at Hamilton High School. 

The CDC is reporting that, during the pandemic, 1 in 10 Americans are having suicidal thoughts. "These aren't just statistics. These are people in our lives. Our parents, our kids, our friends, our neighbors and our coworkers," Ducey said. 

The most vulnerable groups include senior citizens, veterans, and students. Gov. Ducey said suicide is the number one killer for children ages 10-14 in Arizona. 

"Last year, nearly to the day, I was proud to sign the Mitch Warnock Act; legislation to expand suicide awareness and prevention training and Arizona public schools," Ducey said. 

Mitch Warnock, a Valley high school student, died by suicide in 2016. His parents--and many others affected by suicide--worked tirelessly to get the bill passed. The bill requires all school staff members 

Mitch's parents are both teachers. "I think the conversation is finally turning to where we are a community center, we aren't a business selling hamburgers and vacuum cleaners. We are answering a higher moral calling," Tim Warnock said, referencing how schools can be resources for teens. 

Tim says it's encouraging to see political leaders address this once-taboo topic, hoping it will end the stigma. 

"I think just at a certain point it became a tipping point where there had been so many lost children that it had affected enough people," Tim said. "There were enough people in close enough proximity to a lost child that some of the stigma started to get exposed as being false." 
 
Tim also said the shut down of businesses and schools in 2020 really shed a light on how much people need people. 
 
"I think everyone is recognizing that we need each other. And we need to be in each other's physical presence," Tim said. 
 
This is the first school year where the Mitch Warnock Act has been implemented. Tim said that so far he has received positive feedback from students and teachers. 
 
"It's gratifying to hear that kids lives are being saved and teachers are catching things that before the training they would have missed or overlooked," Tim said. 
 
Gov. Ducey said at the press conference that the groundwork is being laid for more mental health help, including $20 million for more school counselors. 
 
"My hope is that these discussions lead to an understanding that we need to get ahead of this upstream. If we're waiting til we're trying to prevent suicide because someone's already showing suicidal ideation, then we've really lost the game. We've waited too long," Tim said. 
 

