CHANDLER, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- September is Suicide Prevention Month. And now, Governor Doug Ducey and other state officials are addressing the growing mental health crisis amid the coronavirus pandemic.
"Last year, 1500 Arizonans died by suicide. That means on average, a suicide occurred every 6 hours in our state and that was before the pandemic," Ducey said at a press conference at Hamilton High School.
The CDC is reporting that, during the pandemic, 1 in 10 Americans are having suicidal thoughts. "These aren't just statistics. These are people in our lives. Our parents, our kids, our friends, our neighbors and our coworkers," Ducey said.
The most vulnerable groups include senior citizens, veterans, and students. Gov. Ducey said suicide is the number one killer for children ages 10-14 in Arizona.
"Last year, nearly to the day, I was proud to sign the Mitch Warnock Act; legislation to expand suicide awareness and prevention training and Arizona public schools," Ducey said.
Mitch Warnock, a Valley high school student, died by suicide in 2016. His parents--and many others affected by suicide--worked tirelessly to get the bill passed. The bill requires all school staff members
Mitch's parents are both teachers. "I think the conversation is finally turning to where we are a community center, we aren't a business selling hamburgers and vacuum cleaners. We are answering a higher moral calling," Tim Warnock said, referencing how schools can be resources for teens.
Tim says it's encouraging to see political leaders address this once-taboo topic, hoping it will end the stigma.