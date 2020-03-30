PHOENIX (3 On Your Side) - The federal government is warning people to watch out for a scam targeting people who receive food stamps. It's the latest way scammers are trying to take advantage of the coronavirus emergency. The United States Department of Agriculture, which oversees the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP), said it has received several reports of possible fraud attempts, specifically targeting recipients of the benefit.

An example of a recent suspected scam involves a website that asked SNAP recipients to enter personal and bank account information to qualify for financial assistance related to COVID-19, according to the agency.

Brandon Lipps, the deputy under secretary for USDA's Food, Nutrition and Consumer Services, said people should be suspicious of any unknown person or organization requesting confidential information like Social Security numbers, bank account information, or SNAP EBT card or PIN number. "This is a difficult time for us all, and we certainly don't want to see bad actors taking advantage of those in need," Lipps said in a news release.

Arizona's SNAP benefits are managed by the Department of Economic Security.

If you're not sure whether a request for personal information is legitimate, you should contact your local SNAP office, according to the USDA. Victims of identity theft should report it to their local police department.