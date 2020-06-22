TUCSON, AZ (3TV/CBS5) -- As wildfires and COVID-19 cases continue to spread across the state, Gov. Doug Ducey visited crews battling the Bighorn Fire burning near Tucson to talk about how together we can help get a handle on both.

+2 Lightning-caused Bighorn Fire at 51,628 acres in Santa Catalina Mountains The lightning-caused fire was reported on June 5, in steep rugged terrain within the Pusch Ridge Wilderness area.

“Every wildfire season in Arizona is serious and this year is no different,” said Ducey. “2020 brought heightened wildfire activity as well as the added challenge of keeping crews and responders healthy as we continue to work to contain the spread of COVID-19.”

Governor Ducey visited crews on the Bighorn Fire, now nearly 60,000 acres and only about 16 percent contained. “While this fire was lightning caused, some of our largest fires, like the Bush Fire, are human caused, and we need everyone to do their part,” said Gov. Ducey.

Lightning-caused Bighorn Fire burning near Tucson forces evacuations Authorities have now ordered the evacuations in the area of Mt. Lemmon/ Mt. Bigelow, north of Organization Ridge Road, including Summerhaven.

The good news is that as of today, there have been no lives and no structures lost in the Bighorn Fire. “We will bring whatever resources we need to the Tucson area to protect the people and the property here, but this fire is going to be put out by the one resource we need in addition to the brave men and women that you see fighting this fire; that is Mother Nature,” said Gov. Ducey.

Short of a monsoon storm dousing these flames and a vaccine wiping out COVID-19, the governor says prevention is the key. “Not only can we avoid wildfires in Arizona you can avoid the contraction of COVID-19, so please remember to physically distance, wash your hands, wear your masks when you can't physically distance. And if you're sick, please stay home.”