PHOENIX (3TV/CBS5) - Governor Doug Ducey on Thursday broke from previous guidance and recommended that anyone who wants a Coronavirus test should get one. "We want everyone who wants to get a test to get a test. If somebody has time on their hands, we want them to get a test. We couldn't say that several weeks ago. It was about being sick, symptomatic or being exposed and today we have the capacity," said Ducey.

The change in guidance comes as the capacity for testing has increased dramatically, while the demand has decreased. By the end of July, testing facilities across Arizona were able to test 30,000 people per day. By the end of July, that number will rise to 60,000. But on Wednesday, state data indicates fewer than 14,000 people showed up for tests.

Ducey said the state is working with school districts to provide testing for children, but there are few details at this time on how that would work.

Arizona health expert: Fewer COVID-19 cases but testing is down Coronavirus cases in the state have been decreasing significantly. A total of 816 new cases were reported on Sunday, August 8. However, Humble said fewer cases isn't necessarily a good sign.

Doctors and other public health experts who spoke to CBS 5 Investigates say increased testing throughout the community is crucial to identify asymptomatic COVID carriers who unwittingly infect other people.They say this will become increasingly important as children return to school.

"We just have to be really vigilant as a community when schools open. Do we have adequate testing? Do we have contact tracing in place? Do we have protocols when students do test positive?" said Natasha Bhuyan, MD, who is an assistant professor at the University of Arizona College of Medicine Phoenix.